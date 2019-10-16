|
Marjorie L. Burghardt
Monticello - Marjorie L. (Marks) Burghardt, 99, of Monticello, died Monday, October 14, 2019 at Monticello Health Care, Monticello.
She was born April 5, 1920 in Wayne Township and was the daughter of the late Loyd and Mamie (Snider) Marks. She resided in Romney and Lafayette and was a graduate of Jackson Township High School and graduated from Lafayette Business College.
Marjorie married James C. Burghardt on October 20, 1941 at her parents' home in Odell. He preceded her in death on May 8, 2010. Along with her husband and sons, she owned and operated Levee Automotive. Marjorie worked as a bookkeeper at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens and in the family automotive business. Her proudest career was that of wife and mother.
Marjorie was a member of the Romney First United Methodist Church, Romney and Shawnee Chapter #523 Order of Eastern Star where she was a Past Matron. She also held the Indiana Grand Chapter offices of Past Grand Representative and Past District Deputy. She enjoyed sewing and cooking but above all she cherished her time spent with family and friends.
She is survived by her 2 sons, Clyde (Audrey) Burghardt of Clemson, SC and Thomas (Roxann) Burghardt of Monticello; a sister, Betty Storms of Lafayette; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Along with her husband James and her parents, she was preceded in death by her son J. Craig Burghardt and 3 brothers.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Monday, October 21, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette.
Services will 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette with Pastor Keith Raderstorf officiating.
Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Romney.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019