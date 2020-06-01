Marjorie L. (Myers) Pridemore
Marjorie L. (Myers) Pridemore, 76, of Lafayette, Ind., was carried home by angels on May 26, 2020. She was born October 9, 1943 in Frankfort, Ind. to the late Harold Wayne & Marjorie Juanita (Mullendore) Myers. Raised in Frankfort, Marjorie enjoyed the pleasures of small-town living. In her teens she was selected to portray Margaret O'Brien at the premiere of Glory at the Roxy Theatre. She rode around the square in a Cadillac convertible and was presented roses and a key to the city by Frankfort's mayor. It was one of the highlights of her young life.Marjorie was a 1961 graduate of Frankfort High School and remained in the area until 1969 when she moved to southern California, returning to Lafayette in 1995. She was an outstanding paralegal and real estate broker, working from multiple firms in Indiana and California from 1961-1995. Marjorie, a loving mother, grandmother and sweet sister, was devoted to her family and will always be known by them as "Number 1". She is survived by her son, Brian D. (Kristi) Pridemore of Huntington Beach, CA and granddaughters Kathryn and Alexa Pridemore; sisters Linda L. Hunsberger of Lafayette, Janet S. (Steve) Wichmanowski of Zionsville and Lisa A. (Brian) Pearson of Mesa, AZ; brothers Richard W. Myers of Lafayette and George S. Myers of Frankfort; her former spouse, Bill Pridemore and her stepdaughters from their marriage, Toni Benedict, Teri Wiedman, Bobbie Whaley and Maggie Sakamoto; many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and her dear friends Alberta (Winski) Hewett and Lee Clark Lane III. Marjorie was also preceded in death by her spouse, Thomas Heide and her stepson, Billy Pridemore. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Matthew 25 Soup Kitchen at St. Ann Church, 612 Wabash Avenue, Lafayette, IN 47905. Graveside services will be 12 pm, June 12, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery, Romney, Indiana. Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a message with the family.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.