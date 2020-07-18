Marjorie Pauline Fitzgerald
Lafayette - Marjorie Pauline (Butz) Fitzgerald was born and grew up in a house on Echo Street in Lafayette, the second daughter of Leo and Louise (Ketterer) Butz. A friend of Marge's was a friend for life - her correspondence was extensive and she kept in touch with childhood friends through letters and phone calls for decades.
Marge attended St. Francis High School, St. Francis College, and worked for over ten years as a secretary in the Agricultural Department at Purdue. She was a lifelong learner who loved to read and believed it was important to remain informed about current events. She married a handsome mailman named Lawrence (Larry) Fitzgerald of Stockwell. He shared her strong faith and they raised five children in Lafayette on Creasy Lane.
She was a devout, lifelong Catholic who believed serving others was important. She was generous with her time and talents and an active member of Lafayette Urban Ministries through her parish, St. Mary's Cathedral.
Marge taught us to appreciate the time we have with those we love. She remembered the lives of her parents, her older brother Leo Robert, older sister Marilyn Claseman (Irv), and younger brother Herbert, her oldest son, Philip, and her husband who preceded her in death. She is survived by four of her children: Jeanne Mason (Doug), Susan Bott (Chris), Dennis Fitzgerald, and Nancy Fitzgerald (Dan), seventeen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Marge made many friends at her final residence, Hoosier Village. She enjoyed playing Scrabble and was an active card player, participating in many bridge groups.
She always had time to hold a crying grandchild, listen to a lengthy story, and fix dinner. Her generosity of time, love, and energy was always present with family first and then with her community. Marge lived her faith everyday. She believed in family, the Holy Family, and the power of prayer.
Visitation for friends will take place from 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 22 with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Cathedral to follow at 11:00 A.M. Due to the corona virus-19, face masks and social distancing are requested. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lafayette Urban Ministries or St. Mary's Cathedral. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to serve the Fitzgerald family.