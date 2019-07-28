Services
Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home - Brookville
1025 Franklin Avenue
Brookville, IN 47012
765-647-5311
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home - Brookville
1025 Franklin Avenue
Brookville, IN 47012
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Phillips and Meyers
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Andrew United Methodist Church
West Lafayette, IN
Marjorie Ruth (Miles) Finch


1922 - 2019
Marjorie Ruth (Miles) Finch Obituary
Marjorie Ruth Finch (nee Miles)

West Lafayette - Marjorie Finch, 97, of West Lafayette, Indiana passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 with family by her side.

She was born to the late Howard and Grace Miles on January 31, 1922 in Franklin County, IN. She married Donald Finch on October 18, 1941. She is survived by her son, Stephen (Darlene) Finch of New Castle, IN, a daughter Carol (Chris) Downard of Lafayette IN, and 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Donald in 1997, and her daughter Shelia Marie Finch in 1946.

Marjorie was the Lord's servant, and would never claim working outside of her home, but she was an organist for her church for over 30 years, filled in for her husband as a substitute school-bus driver, and served as greeter for Phillips and Meyers Funeral Home for many years. Marjorie also supported Donald in operating their dairy and grain farming operation. She served her church in many ways, including as president of the United Methodist Women (New Castle District). She was a member of the Springfield United Methodist Church (UMC), Brookville UMC and St. Andrew UMC (West Lafayette IN). She was an ardent reader, and completed countless volumes of crossword books, all while maintaining a vigorous practice of daily devotions and keeping a personal diary.

Visitation will be at Phillips and Meyers Funeral Home in Brookville IN on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3 PM to 6 PM. Funeral services will be held at Phillips and Meyers on Monday, July 29 at 10 AM, with interment following at Springfield Cemetery in Franklin County IN. A memorial service for Marjorie's friends in Northern Indiana will be held at St. Andrew United Methodist Church in West Lafayette at 2:30 PM on Sunday, August 11, 2019. The family requests memorial donations in lieu of flowers to: United Methodist Committee on Relief at https://www.umcmission.org/umcor in the categories of North America and Hunger and Poverty.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 28, 2019
