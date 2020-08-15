1/1
Marjorie Stigers
1931 - 2020
Marjorie Stigers

Lafayette - Marjorie A. Stigers, 88, of Lafayette passed away Friday morning, August 14, 2020 at her home.

She was born December 7, 1931 in Lafayette to the late Lawrence and Agnes (Linderer) Linder. She is a 1950 graduate of St. Francis High School. Marjorie worked for West Lafayette Levee Coin Op for almost 30 years.

On September 22, 1950 she married John J. Stigers, of Rockfield, IN. He preceded her in death on October 17, 2001.

Marjorie loved reading, flower gardening and feeding the birds and squirrels. Most of all, she loved family gatherings.

She is survived by her children: Leah (Steve) Baumgartner and son Kenneth Stigers; five grandchildren: Chad (Erin) Baumgartner, Michelle (Mark) Watts, Kenneth (Sabrina) Stigers. Nicole (Adam) Harvey and Ashley Stigers; and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband, John, she is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, six sisters, a grandson and daughter-in-law Windy Stigers.

Private family graveside service to be held at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery for immediate family. Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
August 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
