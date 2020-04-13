Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
1924 - 2020
Marjorie Webster Obituary
Marjorie Webster

Lafayette - Marjorie E. Webster, 95 of Lafayette passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.

She was born May 20, 1924 in Jasper County, IN, to the late William Ellsworth and Goldie (Woods) Ellsworth.

On January 11, 1945 she married LeRoy Webster in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death on June 1, 2004.

Surviving are her children Donna Nank of Lafayette, Donald Webster also of Lafayette and Daryl (Leslie) Webster of West Lafayette; and sister Lucille Bass of Tunnel Hill, GA.

Along with her husband, LeRoy, she is preceded in death by her parents, and four sisters.

A private Graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to - . Hippensteel Funeral Home assisting family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
