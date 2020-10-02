Mark A. Corbin
Lafayette - Martin Mark Anthony Corbin, 64, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 in Lafayette Franciscan Health.
He was born April 19th, 1956, in Lafayette, to the late Harold and Margaret Lester Corbin.
Mark graduated from Central Catholic High School class of 1974 and then went into the navy from October 1977 to October 1980.
On November 28th, 1986, he married Janice Thelen in Delphi and she passed away on November 27th, 2003.
Mark worked in the 3rd shift heat treat department at Fairfield Mfg. and then retired.
Mark enjoyed fishing, playing golf, watching his favorite MLB team the St Louis Cardinals, NFL team the New Orleans Saints, and NCAA football team Notre Dame, but mostly he enjoyed the time he got to spend with his family and his grandchildren.
Surviving are son, Mark A. (Samantha) Corbin, Jr. of Rising Sun, daughter, Diane (Evert) Watkins of West Lafayette, son, Brian Rose of Lafayette, son, Justin (Heidi) Wilcox of Lafayette, brother, Butch (Cathy) Corbin of West Point, sister, Mari Perkins of Lafayette, and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Corbin of West Lafayette. There are 11 grandchildren Matthew, Alec, Rebecca, Brandon, Kyle, Annika, Carter, Aubree, Hayden, Lukas, and Carolanne. Also, three great-grandchildren Alex, Asher, and Oliver. As well as, nephew, Andrew (Jessica) Corbin, niece, Cheryl (Mark) Samuels, niece, Deb (Stan) Runkle, nephew, Chris (Heather) Corbin, nephew, Butch (Shelley) Corbin, niece, Stephanie Corbin, and niece, Jennifer Perkins.
Mark was preceded in death by brother William "Bill" Corbin, nephews, Jason Perkins and Mike Corbin.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on Monday at Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette.
Service will be at 10:00 am on Monday, October 5th, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette.
Interment Tippecanoe Memory Gardens West Lafayette, IN.
You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com