Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Mark Jewell
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Park
Terre Haute, IN
Mark A. Jewell


1946 - 2019
Mark A. Jewell Obituary
Mark A. Jewell

Lafayette - Mark Anthony Jewell, 72, of Lafayette, IN passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at IU Health Arnett.

He was born in Terre Haute on November 4, 1946 to the late Herbert and Frances (Grigsby) Jewell. He was a graduate of Gerstmeyer High School and Indiana State University. He married, Nancy Hamblen in September 1964 and she survives. Mark retired from Caterpillar in 2009.

Mark was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served at Udorn Air Force Base, Thailand during the Vietnam War.

Along with his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his children, Mark (Robin) Jewell, Kyle (Jill) Jewell, and Christi (Chad) Tierney; grandchildren, Megan, Chase, Bobby, Lauren, Tyler, Madison, and Alec Jewell, and Allison and Kate Tierney; great-grandchild, Theo Jewell; special family, Bob and Deb Robbins; 2 nephews, Kevin and Jeff Jewell; and a niece Amy Roscoe.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be given in Megan Jewell's name to Jacob's Village, P.O. Box 6368, Evansville, IN 47719-0368. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until time of service at 6:00 pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette.

Interment will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Park, Terre Haute, IN. Military Rites will be rendered.

Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www. soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 28, 2019
