Or Copy this URL to Share

Mark A. Roininen



Medaryville - Mark A. Roininen, 34, of Medaryville, IN (formerly of Tulsa, OK) passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home in Medaryville.



A Private Memorial Service was held at the Medaryville Assembly of God Church.



A Memorial Service will be held in Tulsa, OK at a future date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store