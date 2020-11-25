Mark Allen Petty
Lafayette - Mark Allen Petty, 45, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 8:55 p.m. at Franciscan Health of Indianapolis. Mark was born on December 5, 1974 in Corpus Christi, TX to the late Farris A. Petty, and Patricia (Mackey) Petty, and she survives. He worked as a Maintenance Mechanic for Burchwood Foods in Frankfort, and at Premier Auto Detailing in Lafayette. Mark was a big teddy bear, the gentle giant, standing at 6'3". He loved to cook, and was very mechanical and handy with tools. Mark also enjoyed adult Lego masterpieces.
Surviving along with his mother, are two sisters, Beth Ann Whitehead of Lafayette, Amy Yvonne (David) Alley of Pensacola, FL, and one step-sister, Anita Petty of Gilmer, TX. Also surviving are a host of aunts, uncles and cousins, and his beloved dog, Perla.
He is preceded in death by one brother, David Whitehead, and one step-sister, Linda Cook.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com
