1/1
Mark Allen Petty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Allen Petty

Lafayette - Mark Allen Petty, 45, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 8:55 p.m. at Franciscan Health of Indianapolis. Mark was born on December 5, 1974 in Corpus Christi, TX to the late Farris A. Petty, and Patricia (Mackey) Petty, and she survives. He worked as a Maintenance Mechanic for Burchwood Foods in Frankfort, and at Premier Auto Detailing in Lafayette. Mark was a big teddy bear, the gentle giant, standing at 6'3". He loved to cook, and was very mechanical and handy with tools. Mark also enjoyed adult Lego masterpieces.

Surviving along with his mother, are two sisters, Beth Ann Whitehead of Lafayette, Amy Yvonne (David) Alley of Pensacola, FL, and one step-sister, Anita Petty of Gilmer, TX. Also surviving are a host of aunts, uncles and cousins, and his beloved dog, Perla.

He is preceded in death by one brother, David Whitehead, and one step-sister, Linda Cook.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simplicity Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved