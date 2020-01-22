|
Mark D. Fultz
West Lafayette - Mark D. Fultz, 57, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his home in West Lafayette, Indiana surrounded by his family.
Mark was born March 6, 1962 in Lafayette to Avery and Mabel (Hufford) Fultz. Mark was a life-long resident of the Lafayette community, graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School, and worked at Lafayette Venetian Blind for 22 years. He was an avid outdoorsman…simply loved being outside, grilling and spending time with his family and friends. He loved his family deeply, especially his grandchildren.
Mark is survived by his children, Kristen (Josh) Ruckman and James (Tiffany) Fultz; his girlfriend, Jeannie Porter of 13 years; first ex-wife, Amy Arringdale (Fultz) of 19 years; and second ex-wife, Terri Williams (Collum) of 1 year. Also surviving brother and sisters, Nancy Hicks, Avery Fultz, Alice Stepseris, and Cindy Fultz; grandchildren, Dominic Fultz, Zane Bradley, Jacob Bradley, Cameron Bradley, Colton Bradley, Jersey Fultz, Haley Fultz, Kodyn Fultz, Graclynn Fultz, Rickey S. Porter, Justin Lapham, Lydia Milholland, Ellie Milholland; and Jeannie's daughter that he considered his own, Haley Hittle (Chase) Milholland.
A Service will take place on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the ceremony at Simplicity Funeral Care, 1608 Schuyler Avenue, Lafayette. Pastor Avery Fultz will officiate. In lieu of usual remembrances, direct contributions to the (). Share memories and condolences at www.simplicityfuneralcare.com
