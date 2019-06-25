Mark Douglas Moffatt



Lafayette - Mark Douglas Moffatt, 62, of Lafayette, passed away on June 23rd, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Mark was born on July 2nd, 1956 in Lafayette, IN to the late Jesse and Glenda (Lashbrook) Moffatt.



Mark married his "baby" (Joyce) on February 12, 1982 in Lafayette, IN. Mark was a 1974 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School and was a lifelong resident of Lafayette. Mark worked at Alcoa for 41 years before retiring in 2016.



Mark enjoyed spending time with his surviving children: Mark D. Moffatt (Stephanie), Melissa N. Moffatt, Sabrina A. Goodman, Rocky A. Goodman (Laura) and Richard A. Goodman (Stacy). In addition, he is survived by his 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Mark is also survived by his four siblings: Margarita, Jesse (Julie), Tammi (Pat), and Jeff (Karen), as well, as 8 nieces and nephews.



Mark enjoyed spending his free time watching his favorite actor John Wayne as well as COPS and LIVE PD. Mark's favorite thing to do for the past 37 years was to spend time with his "baby". Together, they enjoyed traveling to different gambling establishments, going to Hops Shawnee Tavern and spending time with family.



Mark was loved by many and will be missed by many more.



