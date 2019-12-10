|
|
Mark Downs
Nokomis - Mark L. Downs, 58 of Nokomis, FL, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Venice Regionals Medical Center in Venice, FL.
He was born November 24, 1961 in Lafayette, IN, to the late George and Gayl (Grenat) Downs. He was graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.
On May 25, 1996 he married Pamela Kuntsman and she survives.
Mark was a truck driver for Shaffer Trucking for 25 years. He loved to go boating, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed taking care of plants especially his desert rose cactus. Most of all he loved his family and life.
Surviving along with his wife Pamela, are his children: Audrea (Kevin) Cole of Kentucky and Paul (Brandi) Justice of Peru, IN; sister Marcy (Chris) Engels of Nokomis, FL; 7 grandchildren: Ashley Woestman, Jay Cole, Harley Justice, Amanda Weyand, Chelse Justice, Annie Whipple and Mackenzie Whipple; 11 great-grandchildren and nephew Ryan Halsema. Mark is also survived by 5 nephews, one niece and a great-nephew.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two beloved dogs Tobi and Lexi.
Visitation will be held from 5pm-8pm Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10am Friday, December 13, 2019 at the funeral home with officiant Marcy Engels. Burial to follow to Rest Haven Memorial Park. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019