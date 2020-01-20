|
Mark G. Eikenberry
Springboro - EIKENBERRY, Mark G., age 64, of Springboro, OH passed away Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 at his residence.
Mark was born July 11, 1955 to Richard "Dick" and Lois Eikenberry in Lafayette. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Lafayette, class of '73 and earned a Bachelor's degree from the Krannert School of Business at Purdue University in 1977. He retired in 2019 after working 43 years as a field rep for Federated Funeral Directors of America.
Funny, smart, entertaining, supportive, kind, generous, and mathematical, Mark had an eye for detail and loved his work. During his high school days, he excelled at and enjoyed cross country and basketball, and as an adult his love of running followed into his adult years. He greatly enjoyed playing golf and watching sports, especially rooting on all the Indiana teams, with the exception of IU. His favorite team however was of course the Purdue Boilermakers and was a loyal member of the John Purdue Club. He collected Boilermaker memorabilia and sportswear, and took every opportunity to root on his alma mater. His trips to Siesta Key in Florida, the Indianapolis 500, and the Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville were some of his favorite adventures that he enjoyed every year with his family. Among many things however, perhaps he will be remembered most for the joy he got from getting to coach his daughter in basketball and softball while she was in school.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents Dick and Lois Eikenberry. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Abbie; his daughter Amy Eikenberry; and his sister Judi (John) Schmitz.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Sat., Jan. 25, 2020 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville, OH. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery in OH. The family will receive friends 5-8 PM Fri. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Condolences at
www.stubbsconner.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020