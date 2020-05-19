|
Mark Kalen Bockrath
Buda, TX - Mark Kalen Bockrath, born Feb. 8, 1971, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away in Buda, Texas, on May 15, 2020. A graduate of Carroll High School, he earned a degree from Ivy Tech in Indiana, which enabled him to travel the country doing work he loved.
Mark was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, award-winning designer and creator, who showcased his work through his company. He was a one-of-a-kind artist and above all, a loving father. He adored his family and was a friend to all. Well-known for his striking smile, contagious laugh, strong hugs and larger-than-life, generous heart; he will be deeply missed by many.
Mark is survived by his beloved only daughter, Cheyanne; wife, Eleni; and stepchildren. In addition, he is survived by his mother, Peggy; brother, Sean; sister-in-law, Sarah; two nieces, Katelyn and Brooklynn; and his sister, Meredith.
The celebration of Mark's remarkable life will take place on Monday, May 25, at 5 p.m. at Harrell Funeral Home, 1715 Kirby, Kyle, Texas.
You may show your support by joining the "Hugs from Home" program located on Mark's memorial webpage where your message will be given to the family during the service to remind them of your love and support for them.
Additional ways you can show you care; send flowers directly to the family, view a tribute video from the family, or share a memory in the tribute section.
Donations may be made to the family on his memorial webpage at www.harrellfuneralhomes.com in the "Support the Family" tab.
Funeral assistance provided by Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby, Kyle, TX 78640, ph: (512) 268-8200.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 19 to May 21, 2020