Mark McIntosh
Lafayette - Mark Anthony McIntosh, 57, of Lafayette passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
He was born June 13, 1963 in Lafayette to Larry E. McIntosh, Sr and the late Julia (Reese) McIntosh. He was a graduate of McCutcheon High School. Mark proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves.
On February 24, 1997 he married Christine Brovont in Las Vegas, NV and she survives.
Mark was an avid football fan especially of the Minnesota Vikings. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and he loved his truck. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and pestering his wife.
Surviving along with his wife, Christine, is son Brandon (Lindsey) Tillotson of Brookston; father Larry McIntosh, Sr.; siblings: Tami (Stephen) Andrade of Wake Forest, NC and David L. McIntosh of Florida. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren: Wyatt Scott and Grayson Scott Tillotson, and several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Julia, brother Larry E. McIntosh, Jr., and paternal grandmother Dorothy McIntosh.
Visitation will be held from 10am - 11am Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In Lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the National Foundation for Transplant. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.