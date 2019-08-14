Services
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Vineyard Church
Raynolds
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
West Lafayette Christian Church
West Lafayette, IN
Mark Stanley Bennett


1951 - 2019
Mark Stanley Bennett Obituary
Mark Stanley Bennett

Canon City, CO - Mark Stanley Bennett, 68, of Canon City passed peacefully into glory on July 31, 2019. He was born to Noah R. Bennett and Virginia A. Bennett on June 27, 1951 in Kokomo, Indiana.

His family moved to West Lafayette where he graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1971. He served in the US Army from 1971-1972. He worked for National Homes and 7UP, then worked at Tate and Lyle for 36 yrs, retiring in 2013. In October 2015 he and his wife (Billie) moved to Canon City to live. He missed Indiana, but grew to love the beauty and the people of Canon. Mark was a wonderful loving husband and father. He loved open wheel racing and made sure his son, Will was able to race throughout his school years. He also enjoyed hunting for rocks and Indian artifacts. He enjoyed being outdoors and loved his God and country.

He is survived by his wife, Billie of Canon City, a son Will, wife Star, grandaughter Willow of Frankfort, Indiana, brothers, David Bennett, wife Connie of Mentor, OH and George, wife Dondra of Muncie, Indiana. He also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services in Colorado will be at the Vineyard Church on Raynolds, Saturday August 17 at 10:00. Services in Indiana will be on September 7 at 10:00 at the West Lafayette Christian Church.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 14, 2019
