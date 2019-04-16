|
|
Mark Thomas Sitterding
- - Mark Thomas Sitterding passed away peacefully, at home on March 28, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He battled bladder cancer for over two and a half years, and for most of that time, Mark had the upper hand.
Mark was born to Merlin H. (Sid) and W. Lorene (Raines) Sitterding on April 11, 1957, in Lafayette, Indiana. He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1975 and received a degree in Horticulture and Landscape Architecture from the Purdue University School of Agriculture in 1980. After graduation, he went to work as a Landscape Architect for a landscape firm in Greenwood, IN, but eventually made the move to Spring going to work for Teas Nursery, which had the distinction of being the oldest nursery in the state of Texas. After many years, as one of their leading architects, Mark and another architect started their own Landscape business, which they successfully ran until his recent passing.
Shortly after moving to Spring, TX, Mark met the love of his life, Marti, and they married in 1985. Together they had four wonderful children, Krysten (fiance Josh), Ashley, Garrett, and Lance. Mark was extremely proud of his family.
Mark was an animal lover and usually had a dog, cat or some other critter nearby. He was good at sports, and had an amazing artistic talent, but one of his passions was music. He was lead singer for several area bands while growing up in Lafayette, and was also hired to sing at many weddings.
Mark had a huge and generous personality, which was genuine. The person you knew as your friend, was the same person you got to know as his client.
Along with his wife and children, Mark is survived by his brother Vince (wife Ellen) and his mother-in-law Celia Lerma.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother and father, and a brother-in-law John Lerma, Jr.
Finally, Mark was the best son, husband, father, brother and friend anyone could ever ask for and he will be greatly missed by all. His was a life well lived.
A memorial service was held April 12 by Pastor Kyle Nix at the Woodlands Church Chapel.
Anyone wishing to make a contribution in his name, please consider the Purdue University Center for Cancer Research in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 16, 2019