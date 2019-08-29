|
Mark Wayne Giasson
Monon - Mark Wayne Giasson, 58, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital with his loving family by his side. Born on September 17, 1960 in Hazelcrest, Illinois to Arthur(Betty Jean Blekfeld) Giasson. Mark was a 1978 graduate of Gilman High School. He was married to Donna Huffman on September 20, 1991 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Mark enjoyed meeting for round table coffee with his buddies at the civic center, as well as woodworking, singing in the kitchen, making wooden toys, snapchatting, fellowshipping with others, being neighborly, and living for the Lord. Mark was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter Starlene Newbold. Survived by wife; Donna Giasson, children; Jaime(Jerry) Lattimore, Jennifer Engle(James Sharp), Brandy(Wendell) Justice, Jacquelyn(Dale) Hansen, Peter Giasson, Dustin Prairie, Kimberly(Wayne) Hayden, April(Tom) Hurly, Steven Giasson, Austin Giasson. siblings; Rodger(Larise) Giasson, Guy(Debbie) Giasson, Larry Knowles, Jackie Giasson-Doud, Dawn Deem, dear friends; Alice Giasson, Jamie Sue, as well as 33 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, several aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and the many loving people of the town of Monon, which Mark so dearly loved. A visitation for Mark will be held on Friday August 30, 2019 from 3-8 PM(EST) in the Frazier Funeral Home Chapel 507 N. Market Street Monon, Indiana 47959, a funeral service will be held on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 11 AM(EST) in the Frazier Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve Sparks officiating, burial will follow in the Bedford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family care of the funeral home. Mark will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. To view the online memorial please visit http://www.frazierfuneralhome.net
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 29, 2019