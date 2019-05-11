|
Mark Weigle
Venice, FL - Mark Douglas Weigle, 64, of Venice, Florida, passed away May 6, 2019. He was born February 22, 1955 in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Robert Lee and Virginia Jean (Payne) Weigle. Mark was raised in Greenhill, Warren County, Indiana and earned his Business degree from Indiana University in 1977. Mark retired after 35 years of service to IU Credit Union where he brought it into the computer age serving in senior management roles of Controller, VP of Management Information Systems, and VP of Information Technology. Mark retired to his lifelong favorite vacation destination on the Island of Venice Beach, where he was a bit of an expert at finding and identifying shark teeth. Mark never tired of the feel of sand between his toes, the sun on his back, the ocean breeze, and the view of the gorgeous gulf coast sunsets.
He was an avid reader and especially enjoyed Civil War history. Mark played high school and some college basketball, and enjoyed following his children's and step-children's sports careers and interests. He enjoyed living in Bloomington and was a big IU basketball fan, as well as an Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Cubs fan.
Mark dearly loved his family. He is survived by his wife Sonja Weigle; three children, Lindsay (Ulmis) Iordache, Craig Weigle and Hannah Weigle; two step-children, Alexa Blessinger and Cole Blessinger; two grandsons, Theodore Iordache and Augustine Iordache; two brothers, Terry (Susie) Weigle and Kent (Deb) Weigle; and many extended family and friends who love him. He is predeceased by his parents and his oldest brother, Barry Weigle.
A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date at his favorite spot on the beach. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross and the . To share a memory of Mark or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 11, 2019