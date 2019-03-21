|
|
Marlena Kaye (Smith) Thomas
Oxford - Marlena Kaye (Smith) Thomas, 71, Oxford, passed away in the I.U. Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:40 a.m.
Marlena was born in Lafayette, Indiana on July 14, 1947. She was the daughter of the late Harold Lee Smith and Anna Mae (Taylor) Smith Young. Marlena was raised in Kramer and was a 1965 graduate of Seeger Memorial High School. She attended Purdue University. She moved to Oxford in 1974.
Marlena had worked as a secretary at Indiana Bell and later as a legal secretary for Dennis Woods, attorney in Fowler. She served as a branch manager for Star City Savings & Loan in Oxford. Marlena's final employment was with Purdue University in Animal Sciences, Biological Sciences and Math Departments.
Marlena was a member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford; Tippecanoe County Master Gardener; 4-H Leader in Benton County; member of the Quarter Horse association; Dan Patch Club; Home Extension Club; Past County Extension President in Benton County; Secretary of the Benton County Democratic Party.
On April 23, 1971, Marlena married Edward F. Thomas in Attica.
She leaves behind her husband, Ed of nearly 48 years; a son, Michael Anderson, Attica; a daughter, Tracey (Randall) Kintner, Las Vegas, NV; a sister, Janice (Herb) Larson, Attica and a brother, Terrell (Charlene) Smith, Pagosa Springs, CO; three grandchildren, Tyler (Kaitlyn) Anderson, Cynthia Anderson and Marshall E. Anderson; two great-grandchildren, Rebecca Anderson and Gunner Anderson.
Friends may gather at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford on Monday, March 25th, from 11:00 a.m. until memorial service time at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Robert Klemme officiating. A Rosary will be recited at 10:45 a.m. Inurnment will follow in the St. Patrick's Cemetery, Oxford. In lieu of flowers masses are preferred.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 21, 2019