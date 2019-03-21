Services
Maus Funeral Home - Attica - Attica
704 Council Street
Attica, IN 47918
(765) 764-4418
For more information about
Marlena Thomas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Oxford, IN
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Oxford, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Oxford, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlena Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlena Kaye (Smith) Thomas


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marlena Kaye (Smith) Thomas Obituary
Marlena Kaye (Smith) Thomas

Oxford - Marlena Kaye (Smith) Thomas, 71, Oxford, passed away in the I.U. Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:40 a.m.

Marlena was born in Lafayette, Indiana on July 14, 1947. She was the daughter of the late Harold Lee Smith and Anna Mae (Taylor) Smith Young. Marlena was raised in Kramer and was a 1965 graduate of Seeger Memorial High School. She attended Purdue University. She moved to Oxford in 1974.

Marlena had worked as a secretary at Indiana Bell and later as a legal secretary for Dennis Woods, attorney in Fowler. She served as a branch manager for Star City Savings & Loan in Oxford. Marlena's final employment was with Purdue University in Animal Sciences, Biological Sciences and Math Departments.

Marlena was a member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford; Tippecanoe County Master Gardener; 4-H Leader in Benton County; member of the Quarter Horse association; Dan Patch Club; Home Extension Club; Past County Extension President in Benton County; Secretary of the Benton County Democratic Party.

On April 23, 1971, Marlena married Edward F. Thomas in Attica.

She leaves behind her husband, Ed of nearly 48 years; a son, Michael Anderson, Attica; a daughter, Tracey (Randall) Kintner, Las Vegas, NV; a sister, Janice (Herb) Larson, Attica and a brother, Terrell (Charlene) Smith, Pagosa Springs, CO; three grandchildren, Tyler (Kaitlyn) Anderson, Cynthia Anderson and Marshall E. Anderson; two great-grandchildren, Rebecca Anderson and Gunner Anderson.

Friends may gather at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford on Monday, March 25th, from 11:00 a.m. until memorial service time at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Robert Klemme officiating. A Rosary will be recited at 10:45 a.m. Inurnment will follow in the St. Patrick's Cemetery, Oxford. In lieu of flowers masses are preferred.

Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now