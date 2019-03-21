|
Marlene Ann Campbell
Lafayette - Marlene Ann (Edge) Campbell, 85, a long-time educator and a life-long teacher, passed away March 19th in Lafayette.
Her lesson plan for life showed, by example, how to live with dignity, courage and love.
Born March 3, 1934 in Chicago, the daughter of Margaret and Waller Edge, Marlene was a graduate of Our Lady of Peace High School. Marlene attended the University of Illinois and earned her B.S. and M.S. degrees in education at Purdue University.
She had one brother, James, and one sister, Gail, who both preceded her in death.
Marlene married Ronald Bruce Campbell in Chicago on June 13, 1953 and he survives.
Also surviving are three children, Susan (husband, Randy Solomon), Tom (wife, Kim) and Jeanne (husband, Jeff Miller). A fourth child, Ronald, preceded Marlene in death.
The Campbell's have five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kathryn (husband, Mike Hazell), Andrew Hornbeck (wife, Amber), Brett (partner, Kelli) and Jimmy (wife, Brittany) and four great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Adelyn, Anderson, and Abigail.
She taught her entire career in the Lafayette School Corporation, first at Edgelea, then at Earhart Elementary School. After her retirement, she continued to teach, volunteering at Glen Acres, Miller and Vinton Elementary Schools in Lafayette.
Marlene was a multiple recipient of the Teacher Mentorship Award at the annual Jefferson High School Academic Recognition Banquet, where honor students select their most influential teacher.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 23rd at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in West Lafayette.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation (alz.com). You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 21, 2019