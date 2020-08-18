Marquetta Ann Elming
Lafayette - Marquetta Ann Elming, 87, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Mulberry Health and Retirement Community.
She was born July 7, 1933, in Lafayette to the late Victor and Minnie Farris Munson.
Marquetta graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School class of 1951. On November 29, 1952 she married Lowell Elming and he passed away January 19, 1993.
She worked in the Sears catalog department for over 14 years, Purdue University during enrollment for 15 years, and part time for the Journal Courier for 7 years. She was a member of Elston Presbyterian Church for over 80 years and active in the ladies aid.
Marquetta was a 4-H Leader for two different clubs as well as a Girl Scout leader,and member of Union Township Home Economics Club. She loved to cook for and entertain her family and friends and never missed a chance to stop at a garage sale.
Marquetta would visit nursing homes very frequently to see all of her old friends. She started reading while at Mulberry Health, and read over 50 books this year. She truly will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Ann Elming of Houston, TX; son, John (Dawn) Elming of Lafayette; daughter, Vicki (Rick) Reiff of Larwill; sister, Victoria Ringeisen of Mulberry; 8 grandchildren, Mike Booth, Amber Deckard, Ashlyn Sandbach, Angelica Pennington, Eric Elming, Blake Elming, Katy Elming, and Emily Elming; and 6 great-grandchildren, Quinn, Luke, Oskar, Gavin, Rowen , Alayna.
Marquetta was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Nellie Shaw and Alma Hemke; and 2 brothers, Edgar Munson and Jim Munson.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette.
Service will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, with Pastor Rick Ryan officiating. Interment will be follow at Farmers Institute Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Elston Presbyterian Church.
