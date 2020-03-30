Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Entombment
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
Martha A. McFarland


1923 - 2020
Martha A. McFarland Obituary
Martha A. McFarland

Lafayette - Martha Anne McFarland, 96 of Lafayette, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 29. She was born July 6, 1923 near Colfax Indiana to the late Russell and Susie (Boxwell) Ramsey. Martha graduated from Jackson High School in Clinton County. She married Charles Clayton McFarland October 10, 1943; they celebrated 50 years of marriage in 1993. A lifelong resident of Lafayette, she retired from Lafayette National Bank and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Martha was an avid sports fan, especially basketball. She loved the Pacers, Purdue, and was a dedicated follower of one of her grandsons who plays for Michigan State. She enjoyed camping and traveling all her life, but most of all she loved being with her family. Martha was very appreciative of her many neighbors who checked on her frequently during the last few years of her life.

She is survived by two sons, Albert (Barbara) McFarland, Battle Ground, and Steve (Sheila) McFarland, Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Melissa Abernathy (Stacy), Otterbein; Patricia Miller (Doug), Fort Wayne; Kathryn Loyer (John), Michigan; and Matthew McFarland (Bethanie) Fort Wayne; 10 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren; three sisters, Orpha Wyant, Michigan; Bonnie Smith, Indianapolis; Katie Coffman (Bud), Texas; and one sister-in-law, Beverly Ramsey, Brownsburg. Martha was preceded in death by her husband Charles, 3 sisters and 5 brothers. A private entombment will take place Saturday April 4, 2020 1:00 pm at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. There will be a celebration of Martha's life at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Purdue Wesley Foundation, 435 W State Street, West Lafayette IN. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
