Martha Ferguson
Lafayette - Martha Alice Ferguson, 102, of Lafayette, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Harbour Manor in Noblesville. She was born April 3, 1917 in Union Township in Benton County, to Frances and Ethel (Falwell) Haselby. Martha married Lloyd Allen Ferguson on August 30, 1940; he preceded her in death on January 2, 1957.
After graduating from Wadena High School in 1935, Martha received a diploma from Central Normal College in 1937. She then furthered her education and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Butler University in 1953 and a Master of Science degree from Indiana State University in 1962. She was employed as a teacher for 36 years, serving in Frankfort, Lafayette, and Warren township in Indianapolis. She was a member of Trinity Church of Mulberry, Eastern Star of Mulberry, Indiana State Teacher's Association, and volunteered as a tax preparer. She enjoyed playing bridge, dancing, and was a walker at the Tippecanoe Mall.
Martha is survived by her daughter; Nancy Sanson of Lafayette, daughter-in-law; Sandy Ferguson of Brownsburg, grandchildren; Amanda (Chris) Ferguson Macy, Rachel Ferguson, and Kay Sharp; great grandchildren, Cassidy Ferguson and Alexandra Macy, and sisters-in-law; Harriett Ferguson Toney, Wilma Ferguson Scott, and Lois Ann Ferguson Maish.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Allen Ralph Ferguson; a grandson, Brian Sharp, and two sisters; Frances Doty and Janet Melady.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Trinity Church of Mulberry from 1:00 p.m. until the start of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Phil Whisler will officiate. Burial will be at Fowler Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Genda Funeral Home Mulberry Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Martha's honor to Trinity Church of Mulberry.
Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020