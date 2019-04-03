Services
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Jeanne Martin


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha Jeanne Martin Obituary
Martha Jeanne Martin

Lafayette - On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, Moe passed from this earthly life at the age of 70. Born in Lafayette, IN on 11/2/1948, she was the sixth child of Charles Robert and Mary Primrose Martin. Moe graduated from Central Catholic High School, Vincennes University with a degree in Licensed Practical Nursing, and Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Adult Nutrition and Physical Fitness. She was employed by Rosewalk Village of Lafayette in the Physical Fitness Department working with seniors and those challenged with disabilities. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Bob (Zionsville, IN) and Pat (Lafayette, IN), and sisters Ellen "Chig" Reis (Lafayette, IN) and Kathy Johnson (Winter Haven, FL). Surviving are sons Scott Verbarg (Mary) of Indianapolis, IN, Joshua Rutherford (Liz) of Chicago, IL, Jacob Rutherford (Amy) of Glendale, AZ and six grandchildren, Katie, Kelsey and Troy Verbarg, Karson and Elizabeth Rutherford and Konrad Rutherford. Moe is also survived by brothers Mike Martin (Karen) of The Villages, FL and Carmel, IN and Denny Martin of Lafayette, IN. Surviving sisters are Terre Lupear of Indianapolis, IN, Peg Klippel (Dan) and Kelli Rawles, all of Lafayette, IN, Molli Cassida (Tom) of San Diego, CA, sister-in-law Karen Martin of Zionsville, IN and 23 nieces and nephews. Private burial arrangements are being handled by Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette. Memorial Mass at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life and lunch at St. Lawrence Catholic Church and Social Hall on Friday, April 12, 2019 with Fr. Eric Underwood officiating. Memorials may be made to the , the or St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1916 Meharry St., Lafayette, IN. Memories and condolenlces may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
Download Now