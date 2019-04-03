Martha Jeanne Martin



Lafayette - On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, Moe passed from this earthly life at the age of 70. Born in Lafayette, IN on 11/2/1948, she was the sixth child of Charles Robert and Mary Primrose Martin. Moe graduated from Central Catholic High School, Vincennes University with a degree in Licensed Practical Nursing, and Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Adult Nutrition and Physical Fitness. She was employed by Rosewalk Village of Lafayette in the Physical Fitness Department working with seniors and those challenged with disabilities. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Bob (Zionsville, IN) and Pat (Lafayette, IN), and sisters Ellen "Chig" Reis (Lafayette, IN) and Kathy Johnson (Winter Haven, FL). Surviving are sons Scott Verbarg (Mary) of Indianapolis, IN, Joshua Rutherford (Liz) of Chicago, IL, Jacob Rutherford (Amy) of Glendale, AZ and six grandchildren, Katie, Kelsey and Troy Verbarg, Karson and Elizabeth Rutherford and Konrad Rutherford. Moe is also survived by brothers Mike Martin (Karen) of The Villages, FL and Carmel, IN and Denny Martin of Lafayette, IN. Surviving sisters are Terre Lupear of Indianapolis, IN, Peg Klippel (Dan) and Kelli Rawles, all of Lafayette, IN, Molli Cassida (Tom) of San Diego, CA, sister-in-law Karen Martin of Zionsville, IN and 23 nieces and nephews. Private burial arrangements are being handled by Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette. Memorial Mass at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life and lunch at St. Lawrence Catholic Church and Social Hall on Friday, April 12, 2019 with Fr. Eric Underwood officiating. Memorials may be made to the , the or St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1916 Meharry St., Lafayette, IN. Memories and condolenlces may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary