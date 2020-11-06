Martha K. Schrader



Hudson, WI - Martha K. Schrader, 90, of Hudson, WI, formerly of West Lafayette, died peacefully on October 30, 2020. Martha was born March 21, 1930 in Batavia, NY to Albert and Katherine Kohl. She is survived by her children, Mark (Melissa) Schrader of Sedona, AZ, Katy (Eugene) McCarthy of Sammamish, WA, Amanda (Andrew) Marg of Hudson, WI and 9 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Lee, her five siblings and her grandson Ryan. Martha graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo in Home Economics. After college she spent a year in the Netherlands with the International Farm Youth Exchange. She was a successful woman in the business world, working in New York, Illinois, Michigan and California before she and Lee settled in West Lafayette in 1966. Martha valued education and this was evident in how she spent her time. She served on the West Lafayette School Board for thirteen years. She was the first Executive Director of the Public Schools Foundation of Tippecanoe County and was instrumental in the development of the Indiana Association of Public Education Foundations. The Salute to Women Education Award and the Sagamore of the Wabash Award were presented to her for this work. Martha was on the West Lafayette Citizens Safety Committee for twenty-five years and was recognized with the Journal and Courier George Award for her efforts toward the installation of bicycle lanes and sidewalks in the city. She was active in the Purdue Women's Club, Friends of the Public Library, and the Strategic Planning Committee for West Lafayette. She worked hard to welcome and integrate new people to the community. Even after retirement, her service to others continued at Westminster Village. Martha put in countless hours running the "flea market" and was on the Foundation Board there. Westminster Village recognized her with the Person of Action Award, the Spirit of Westminster Village Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award.



Her greatest achievements were as a mother and grandmother. She was calm, kind, patient, fair and creative. Martha's skills seemed infinite and included typing, painting, writing, refinishing, reupholstery, cooking, sewing, knitting and organization. She managed it all with a surprisingly clever sense of humor. She was a remarkable woman who made this world a better place.



Funeral Service will be at 1 PM November 12th at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior to the ceremony. Masks and social distancing will be used but please only attend if it's the right choice for you. Memorial contributions may be made to the Public Schools Foundation of Tippecanoe County or to public education anywhere.









