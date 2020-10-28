Martha Meade
West Lafayette - Martha (Morgan) Meade, 94, of West Lafayette passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Cumberland Point Health Campus.
Martha will always be remembered for her cheerful smile and positive attitude, bringing joy to all around her. She was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and always enjoyed attending the sporting events of her children and great-grandchildren.
She was born March 20, 1926 in Danville, IL, to the late Armour and Leah (Beckelhymer) Morgan. She attended MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois.
Martha was a homemaker and the founder of Village Nursery School in West Lafayette. She was a member of First Methodist Church in Pueblo, CO and Weavers Guilds in Cincinnati and Colorado. She served as a weaving judge for the Colorado State Fair for several years.
She married Laurel C. Meade on Easter in 1947 in Perrysville, IN. He preceded her in death in November of 2003.
Surviving are her children: Millicent Meade of Sonoma, CA, Marquitta Meade of Woodstock, GA, Les (Sheri) Meade of West Lafayette, Laurence (Ann) Meade of Madison, WI, and Lance (Tauni) Meade of Stinson Beach, CA. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Laurel, she is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Morris, Wayne and Gerald Morgan.
Graveside service will be held 10am Friday, October 30, 2020 at Hicks Cemetery in Perrysville, IN. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the 1st Methodist Church - 1700 State Road 26 W West Lafayette, IN, 47906. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com