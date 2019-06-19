|
Martin "Jerry" Martinek
Veedersburg - Martin "Jerry" Martinek, 66, passed away on June 14, 2019 at IU Health in Indianapolis with family by his side. Jerry was born the son of Thomas and Lorraine (Pufunt) Martinek on May 19, 1953 in Oak Park, IL. Jerry married the love of his life, Bonita Gibson, on June 28, 1975 in Danville. She survives.
Jerry leaves behind: his nine children, John (Melissa), Sarah, Jacob, Benjamin (Deb), Adam (Lupe), Andrew (Charry), Ruth, Rachel and Aaron (Aimee Jo); fourteen grandchildren with two more on the way; seven siblings, Mary, Thomas Jr., Raymond, Judy, Edward, Lori and John. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Sandra, and one nephew, Mark.
Jerry was an electrician for IBEW Local 538. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, watching the History Channel, along with John Wayne movies and Star Trek. He also enjoyed learning how to fly with his son. For 32 years, Jerry shared his strength and hope with others in Alcoholics Anonymous. Most of all, Jerry loved his family and spending time with them.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00pm (EST), Saturday June 22, 2019 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 308 Pearl St, Covington, IN, with Father Andrew DeKeyser officiating. The family will have two visitations with one being held on Thursday June 20, 2019 and on Friday June 21, 2019 with times of 5:00pm-9:00pm (EST) that will be held at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington, IN, 420 Third Street. A Rosary Service to be held Friday June 21, 2019 at 8:30pm (EST) at the funeral home. Another gathering will be held 10:00am to 11:30am on Saturday June 22, 2019 at the funeral home with procession to the Church for his service. He will be laid to rest in Hicks Cemetery in Perrysville after Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to donor's choice. Please join Jerry's family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 19, 2019