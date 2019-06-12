Services
Shoemaker Funeral Home
26 S Main St
Otterbein, IN 47970
(765) 583-4455
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Otterbein United Methodist Church
405 E. Oxford St.
Otterbein, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:30 PM
Otterbein United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Otterbein United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Brummet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Brummet


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marvin Brummet Obituary
Marvin Brummet

Otterbein - Marvin L. Brummet, 75, of Otterbein, died, Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born, November 5, 1943, in Lafayette, to the late Ken & Wilma (West) Brummet. He married, Carol (Shoup) Brummet, November 10, 1963 in Otterbein; she survives. Marvin was a 1962 graduate of Otterbein High School. He was a Sales Rep. for High Point Oil Co. & Jasper County Co-op. He was a member of Armstrong United Methodist Church, Otterbein Masonic Lodge #561, Scottish Rite & Moose Lodge #1482. He enjoyed spending time with his Family & Friends; he never met a stranger. He was an avid gardener, mushroom hunter, IU & Cubs fan. He enjoyed snowmobiling, coaching baseball & playing cards. He helped his Dad farm & played softball for Brummet Seeds.

Surviving with his wife, Carol, are 2 Sons, David & Jeff (Misty) Brummet, 2 Daughters, Melanie Brummet & Susan Poe, 13 Grandchildren, Ashley, Danelle, Breanna, Chandra, David, Hillary, Mathew, Josh, John, Jared, Tyler, Abi & Britany, 5 Great-Grandchildren, Gracie, Ella, Makhyla, Kellen & Tanner, Brother, Gene (Sandie) Brummet, 2 Sisters, Carol (Jim)Waber & Rita (Randy) Ray, 2 Sisters-in-Law, Jody Brummet & Linda Brummet & a Brother-in-Law, Ron Shoup. He is preceded in death by 2 Brothers, Ron & Jim Brummet & a Sister, Linda Brummet.

Visitation, to Celebrate Marvin's Life, will be, Friday, June 14, 2019, from 4-8 PM, with Masonic Service at 7:30 PM, at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 405 E. Oxford St., Otterbein, IN. Funeral Celebration will be, at 10 AM, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the church, with Pastor John Randall & Pastor Jack Scott officiating. Burial will be at Armstrong Chapel Cemetery. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting the family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences, share a memory of Marvin.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now