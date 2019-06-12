|
Marvin Brummet
Otterbein - Marvin L. Brummet, 75, of Otterbein, died, Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born, November 5, 1943, in Lafayette, to the late Ken & Wilma (West) Brummet. He married, Carol (Shoup) Brummet, November 10, 1963 in Otterbein; she survives. Marvin was a 1962 graduate of Otterbein High School. He was a Sales Rep. for High Point Oil Co. & Jasper County Co-op. He was a member of Armstrong United Methodist Church, Otterbein Masonic Lodge #561, Scottish Rite & Moose Lodge #1482. He enjoyed spending time with his Family & Friends; he never met a stranger. He was an avid gardener, mushroom hunter, IU & Cubs fan. He enjoyed snowmobiling, coaching baseball & playing cards. He helped his Dad farm & played softball for Brummet Seeds.
Surviving with his wife, Carol, are 2 Sons, David & Jeff (Misty) Brummet, 2 Daughters, Melanie Brummet & Susan Poe, 13 Grandchildren, Ashley, Danelle, Breanna, Chandra, David, Hillary, Mathew, Josh, John, Jared, Tyler, Abi & Britany, 5 Great-Grandchildren, Gracie, Ella, Makhyla, Kellen & Tanner, Brother, Gene (Sandie) Brummet, 2 Sisters, Carol (Jim)Waber & Rita (Randy) Ray, 2 Sisters-in-Law, Jody Brummet & Linda Brummet & a Brother-in-Law, Ron Shoup. He is preceded in death by 2 Brothers, Ron & Jim Brummet & a Sister, Linda Brummet.
Visitation, to Celebrate Marvin's Life, will be, Friday, June 14, 2019, from 4-8 PM, with Masonic Service at 7:30 PM, at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 405 E. Oxford St., Otterbein, IN. Funeral Celebration will be, at 10 AM, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the church, with Pastor John Randall & Pastor Jack Scott officiating. Burial will be at Armstrong Chapel Cemetery. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting the family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences, share a memory of Marvin.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 12, 2019