Marvin Ingle
Lafayette - Marvin Duane Ingle, 79, a life-long resident of Lafayette passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home.
He was born September 18, 1940 in Lafayette to the late Elive and Hazel Mae (Carter) Ingle. Marvin proudly served his country in the United State Marine Corps and the Army. He worked as an Electrician for Alcoa for 31 years before retiring. Marvin was a member of the American Legion Post #11 and the Shriners for many years.
On November 13, 1965 he married JoAnn Grigsby in Yeoman. She preceded him in death on April 27, 2012.
Surviving are his children: Kristine (Jay) Johns of Norfolk, VA, Kevin Ingle, and Brian (Jennifer) Ingle all of Lafayette; siblings: Carol Ewing and Larry Ingle. He is also survived by two grandchildren Catherine and C.J. Ingle.
Along with his wife, JoAnn, he is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Barbara Norfleet, Gordon Ingle and Margarie Ramez.
Memorial visitation will be held from 1pm -2pm Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 2pm. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Almost Home Humane Society. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com