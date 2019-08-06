|
Marvin Lee Christopher
Kentland - Marvin Lee Christopher, 85, of Kentland, formerly of Benton County, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at his home.
He was born January 14, 1934 in Wolcott, IN to the late William "Bill" and Ethel (Mooy) Christopher. Marvin was a 1953 graduate of Wolcott High School.
His marriage of 49 years was to Barbara Jean Ridenour on November 26, 1958 in Wolcott; she preceded him in death on October 20, 2008.
Marvin served in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he farmed ground in Benton County until his retirement. Following his retirement in 2000, Marvin and Barb moved to Kentland. He was a long time member of the Earl Park Community Lions Club.
He is survived by his children, Deb (husband: Jim) Diedam of Earl Park and Mark (wife: Beth) Christopher also of Earl Park. Sister, Darlene Smith of Kewanna, IN; grandchildren, Brittany Diedam, Taylor (husband: Clayton) Weishaar, Jaimie Diedam, Blayne Dayhoff, Jordan Christopher, and Morgan Christopher. Also surviving is one great-grandchild, Laken Weishaar and special friend, Verna Geyer.
Preceding him in death along with his parents and wife are brothers, Donald, Wayne, and Robert Christopher.
Friends may call from 9 AM (CDT) until the time of Funeral Service 11 AM (CDT) Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland. Rev. Wayne Meyer to officiate. Interment to follow in Remington Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marvin's name to the or Franciscan Hospice.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 6, 2019