Marvin Monroe Carlson "Marv"
Kentland, IN - Marvin Monroe Carlson "Marv", 61 of Kentland, IN sadly left this earth at his home on February 7, 2019. Marvin was born on February 26, 1957 at George Ade Hospital in Brook IN. Marvin married Cherie (Miller) Carlson on November 15, 1975. Surviving are the loves of his life, his two daughters and five grandchildren. His daughter Melissa Ann Carlson-Chamberlain (Mathew) her children Mikko Monroe and Athena of Lafayette, IN and Candice Lynn Ramon(Rick) her children Kylee, Layla and Hayden of Kentland,IN, his loving sister Cathie Carlson(Howell) Jeff, two nieces Nicole and Jamie of Rensselaer,IN, his Father-In-Law who was more father than a In-Law, Jerome Miller and his loyal companion(Beagle/Lab) Luci, she never left her daddy's side.
Preceding him in death are his Mother-In-Law Erdene Fay Miller of Kentland,IN, his grandparents Estil and Eloise Chapman of Brook, IN and Ehret and Esther Carlson of Morocco,IN.
Marvin was a brilliant mechanic. He found his work family and his perfect career fit with One Source Rentals, located in Lafayette,IN. He never met a machine he couldn't fix.
Marvin was an outdoors man who became an Eagle Scout and a dedicated 4-H member in his early years. He enjoyed fishing,canoeing,camping and wildlife conservation. Marvin was an avid firearm enthusiast, who was a part of the cowboy community. Marvin "Rusty Finger" was a 21 year member of the SASS (Single Action Shooting Society), participating in countless competitions and charity shoots taking home too-many-to count trophies and plaques. Marvin also could be found loudly rock'n out to his favorite music so even the neighbors could enjoy or listening/watching all types of racing.
Marvin will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends. Marvin's loved ones invite family and friends to join them in a Celebration of Life, the way Marvin lived it, an outdoor gathering, this spring. The Celebration of Life's date and location will be publicly announced as soon as possible.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 6, 2019