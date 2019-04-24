Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
St. James Lutheran Church
300 Cincinnati Street
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Melvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Agnes Merkel Melvin


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Agnes Merkel Melvin Obituary
Mary Agnes Merkel Melvin

Lafayette - Mary Agnes Merkel Melvin went to her Lord on January 24, 2019. Mary was born May 23, 1943 in Colburn, Indiana to her parents William & Bernaldine Laguire Merkel. She graduated from East Tipp High School in 1961.

She is predeceased by her parents, sister Lola Merkel and her beloved daughter, Crystal Melvin. She is survived by her husband and their children, Charline, Joe, and Matthew along with 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at St. James Lutheran Church, 300 Cincinnati Street, Lafayette, Indiana at 2:30 pm on April 27, 2019.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.