Mary Agnes Merkel Melvin
Lafayette - Mary Agnes Merkel Melvin went to her Lord on January 24, 2019. Mary was born May 23, 1943 in Colburn, Indiana to her parents William & Bernaldine Laguire Merkel. She graduated from East Tipp High School in 1961.
She is predeceased by her parents, sister Lola Merkel and her beloved daughter, Crystal Melvin. She is survived by her husband and their children, Charline, Joe, and Matthew along with 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at St. James Lutheran Church, 300 Cincinnati Street, Lafayette, Indiana at 2:30 pm on April 27, 2019.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 24, 2019