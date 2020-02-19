Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
Mary Ann Bradley


1944 - 2020
Mary Ann Bradley Obituary
Mary Ann Bradley

Lafayette - Mary Ann Bradley, 76, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:47 p.m. at IU Health Arnett. Mary was born on January 13, 1944 in Lafayette to the late Louis A. and Dorothy (Wilson) Cornell. She married William E. "Ed" Bradley II on September 16, 1990 in Indianapolis, and he survives. Mary was a graduate of Dayton High School. She enjoyed taking care of animals, camping and making up songs with her grandchildren. Mary would always help anyone, regardless of what it was.

Surviving along with her husband, are three children, Mike Stair, Susie Stair, and Candy Stair, and two step-children, Willie Bradley and Linda Bradley. Also surviving are two sisters, Janice Walker and Gerri Martin, seven grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by one son, Richard Stair, and two siblings, Bud and David.

Private family services. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
