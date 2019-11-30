|
|
Mary Ann Chapman
West Lafayette - Mary Ann Chapman, 95, of West Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Westminster Health Care. She was born September 8, 1924, in McLeansboro, IL, to the late Frank and May (Hart) Hensley. Mary Ann graduated from McLeansboro High School in 1942. On September 5, 1946, she married William Franklin Chapman, her lifelong best friend and childhood sweetheart. He passed away May 30, 2003.
Mary Ann worked as a secretary at the University of Illinois while her husband was in college. After her first child was born, she was a stay at home mom. Years later she found her professional passion as a teacher's assistant for special needs children at Forest Park Elementary School in Brazil, Indiana. Mary Ann's most recent career was as a realtor in Brazil, where she lived most of her life. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Brazil, Faith Church in Lafayette, Tri Kappa and the Ladies Golf Auxiliary.
Mary Ann enjoyed learning, reading, music, travel, golf, volunteering at church, and her time spent with family and friends. Surviving is her daughter, Jana (Jeff) Kessler of Lafayette, Granddaughter, Ashley (James Ryan) Callahan, Grandson, Kristopher (Janessa) Kessler, Great-granddaughter, Lucy Callahan and Great-grandson, Emmett Callahan. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her son, William Chapman, three brothers, Clyde, Carl and John Hensley and three sisters, Thelma Pritchett, Ruth Johnson and Dorothy Lou Hammons.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West, West Lafayette, Indiana with Chaplain Dawn Bodi officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made in Mary Ann's name to: Vision of Hope, 5652 Mercy Way, Lafayette, IN 47905. The family will be forever grateful for the care, concern, and love we received from the Westminster Village nurses, staff, and community.
You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019