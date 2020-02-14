|
Mary Ann Hickman
Lafayette - It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of Mary Ann Hickman, 58, at her home in Lafayette, IN. Her beloved family was by her bedside at the time of her passing. She bravely battled pancreatic cancer for over 20 months with grace and little complaining during numerous surgeries and treatments. Her quiet strength during her fight were inspirational to all she came in contact with during this battle.
She was born on March 18, 1961 in Lafayette. Her parents were the late Ronald Urban Galloway and Marilyn (White) Galloway. A lifelong resident of Lafayette, she graduated from Jefferson High School.
She married Stephen Hickman on October 23, 1993 and they had one child, Conner in 1996, who she adored with all of her heart.
Mary Ann possessed a selfless soul that sought joy by helping and serving others. This devotion caused her to be loved by many and be the ultimate party host during the families many parties at their Lake Freeman summer home.
She also took great pride in her "thriftiness". A found bargain at a Saturday morning garage sale would be proudly shared with anyone who would listen and would make her weekend.
Her quiet strength, reliability, and "let's get it done" attitude allowed her to be successful with any path she decided to take. These qualities significantly helped in her professional career. She worked in the Banking & Investment industry for over 12 years, and more recently as an administrative assistant for 19 years with Williamson Eye Institute.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband and son, and a sister Rhonda (Alberto) Guissani of Levelland Texas. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the many doctors and oncology nurses at the Simon Cancer Center that performed many of the surgeries and treatments that helped to extend the life of Mary Ann. They were always a tremendous comfort to the family during her struggle. Also, a special thank you to Guardian Angel Hospice for the care and prayers provided over the last few weeks of her life.
And finally, our family rode the wave of unbelievable support and love from our many friends and family since her diagnosis. We love all of you for your support and prayers during this difficult time.
Visitation shall be held at Hippensteel Funeral Home on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the , . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020