Taul Funeral Homes - Mount Sterling
109 E MAIN STREET
Mount Sterling, KY 40353
(859) 498-2400
Mary Ann Lane Byrd

Mary Ann Lane Byrd Obituary
Mt. Sterling, KY - Mary Ann Lane Byrd, 59, passed away January 5, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital Mt. Sterling. She was born January 8, 1960 to George Paul Lane and the late Shirley Ann Everett Lane. She was a member of the Parkview Baptist Church in Palm Coast Florida, Civitan International and an active member of the Humane Society in Daytona Beach Florida.

She is survived by her husband, Augustus Byrd of Mt. Sterling, KY; two sons, Christian Paul Byrd of Mt. Sterling, KY and Jackson Byrd of Mt. Sterling, KY; two daughters, Rebekah Byrd of Mt. Sterling, KY and Kenzie Byrd of Mt. Sterling, KY; two brothers, Robert Lane (Kathy) of Frankfort, IN and William Reel of Punta Gorda, FL; three sisters, Trina Page (Don) of Lafayette, IN, Carla Reel of Lafayette, IN and Barbara Reel (Kenny) of Lafayette, IN; and a brother-in-law, Austin Byrd (Gina) of Colorado Springs, CO.

In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by one sister, Cathy Reel.

A memorial service will be held 4:30 PM, Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Taul Funeral Home Chapel with Daniel Rotermund officiating. Visitation will be 3-4:30 PM, Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Taul Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to support the imminent kidney transplant needs of a young girl dear to Mary, suffering from Chronic Kidney disease, whom Mary had been actively supporting. Belles Medical USAA-Acct# 54075823 or Paypal to [email protected] EIN#84-4193599. Following the memorial service there will be a celebration of life from 5-7 PM at Ramada Limited, 115 Stone Trace Dr. Mt. Sterling, KY 40353.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
