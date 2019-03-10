|
|
Mary Ann M. Fisher
Bellingham, WA - Born Dec 4, 1928, in Waukegan, IL.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ypsilanti, MI, where she grew up, singing contralto solos in the choir, as well as recitals in the community.
She graduated Cum Laude from Kalamazoo College in 1950 as a member of the scholastic honor society Phi Kappa Alpha. She was issued her teaching certification and went on to teach for eleven years, in Michigan and then Indiana. First grade was her favorite.
After marrying John Fisher in 1960 and settling in Lafayette, IN, then retiring from teaching at Burtsfield Elementary School to raise her family, Mary Ann was a long term volunteer at the Tippecanoe Humane Society, and served on its Board of Directors until 1989.
She and her husband divorced in 1993; John preceded her in death in 1995. Mary Ann moved to Bellingham, WA in 2003 to live near her daughter, and was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease at that time. She maintained her hobbies of crossword puzzles and reading, and discovered she had a talent for painting.
She moved into her daughter's house for the last three and a half years of her life, and died there peacefully on Feb 25.
In lieu of a funeral, Mary Ann asked that people put on a piece of beautiful music and think of her, remembering that she particularly loved children and birds. She generously donated her body for Alzheimer's research, continuing to help others after her death.
Mary Ann is survived by a son, Eric J. Fisher, of West Lafayette, IN; a daughter, L. Skya Fisher, of Bellingham, WA; and a granddaughter, Chelsea Q. Rardon of West Lafayette, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 10, 2019