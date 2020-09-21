Mary Ann Martin
Mulberry - Mary Ann Martin, 76, of Mulberry, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Mulberry Health and Retirement Community.
Mary Ann was born In Lafayette on May 5, 1944 to the late Wilbur and Gertrude (Baumgardt) Maxson and was a 1962 graduate of Central Catholic High School.
She married Harold Martin on June 8, 1963 in West Point. They later divorced. They had three sons: Michael Martin of Copperopolis, CA, Eric Martin of Brookston, and Matt Martin of Brookhaven, GA. Also surviving are her sister, Linda Massie of Lafayette, and her brother, Terri Maxson of Attica.
She worked as a nurse's aide and independent caregiver to elderly clients.
Though she was raised in Lafayette, Mary Ann spent her adult years in the Stockwell area and Frankfort. She enjoyed antiques, gardening, and nature outings, and she had an intense love of animals, especially her dogs. She loved people and she never met a stranger her entire life.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Maxson of Romney.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, on Thursday, September 24, followed by a graveside service at 11:30 am at Concord Cemetery.
