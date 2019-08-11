|
Mary Ann Pontius
Lafayette - Mary Ann Pontius, 66, of Lafayette, formerly of Niles, Michigan, died unexpectedly on August 8, 2019 at her home in Lafayette.
Mary Ann was born February 4, 1953 in Niles, Michigan to the late Ray and Golda (Lambert) Purcell. She was a graduate of Niles High School and married her husband Donald "Terry" Pontius on July 21, 1973 in Niles.
Professionally, she was a floral designer and worked many years at Jan's Alley Flowers. She loved doing weddings with her good friend Linda Bradey. She is the current President of the American Legion Auxiliary of Post 11. Also, a member of the Moose, Eagles, VFW, 40&8, and the AMVETS Post 1992 in Eustis, Florida. Mary Ann loved spending the winters in Florida and playing golf with friends. In addition, she was very involved in the United States Canoe Association and was once awarded the National Paddler of the year.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Donald "Terry" Pontius; brother, Michael Purcell; half-sister, Kay Bowles; step-sister, Jill (Lyle) Mason; step-brother, Bill (Jan) Clawson; nieces, Glynnis and Wesley Purcell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a half-sister, Anna.
A Celebration of Life will take place 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the American Legion, Post 11, 1801 South 9th Street, Lafayette IN 47905. In lieu of usual remembrances, direct memorial contributions to the American legion Post 11 Auxiliary. Share memories and condolences at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019