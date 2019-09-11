|
|
Mary Beever
Mulberry - Mary I. Beever, 67, of Mulberry went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 9, 2019.
She was born July 10, 1952 in Lafayette to Dwayne and Marjorie A. (Jolly) Beever. She was a 1970 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.
On March 19, 1993 she married Timothy J. Overman in Frankfort and he survives.
Mary was a homemaker who loved studying and reading God's work, nature, music and Purdue sports. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends especially her three grandchildren.
Along with her husband Tim, she is survived by her children: Michelle (Joseph) Yakimicki of West Lafayette and Matthew (Lana) McIntosh of Flora; siblings: Donna Wendorf of Rockwall, TX, Dennis Beever of Delphi and Perry (Deb) Beever of Rossville. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Shae McIntosh, Isaac and Elijah Yakimicki.
She is preceded in death by her parents Dwayne and Majorie Beever, infant brother Myron Beever and brother in law Clyde Wendorf.
Memorial service will take place at 11am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Evangelical Covenant Church 3600 S 9th St Lafayette, IN 47909 with Pastor Craig Overman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Children's Relief Network, INTL - P.O. Box 668, Deerfield Beach, FL 33443 or Samaritan's Purse - P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019