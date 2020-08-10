Mary Benner
Lafayette - Mary Lou Benner, 93, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Noblesville. A mother, a nurse and a friend all important, and committed to all - at peace with all three at the hour of her death. May her children know how much she loved and dedicated her life to them. She always said "I love them so much more than God intended me to."
She was born June 12, 1927 in Kentland, IN, to the late John F. and Ola M. (Shidaker) Molter. Mary was a Registered Nurse at various hospitals in Lafayette during her 30-year career. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
On November 25, 1948 she married Donald Benner in Goodland, IN. He preceded her in death on October 25, 2018.
Mary Lou is survived by her children: John (Danielle) Benner of Williamson, GA, Tony (Randi) Benner of Atlanta, GA, Eric (Beth) Benner of Fishers, and Amy Benner of Monticello; siblings: Roy (Ruth) Molter of Lafayette and Delores Anstett of Fowler. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Tyson Benner, Carrie Grome, Nathan Benner, Jacob Benner, and Jonathon Benner; and two great-grandchildren Riley Grome and Cecilia Grome.
Along with her husband, Donald, she is preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers.
Nurses' hands
Blessed be these hands that have touched life. Blessed be these hands that have felt pain. Blessed be these hands that have embraced with compassion. Blessed be the hands that have been clinched with anger or withdrawn in fear. Blessed be these hands that have drawn blood and administered medicine. Blessed be these hands that have cleaned beds and disposed of wastes. Blessed be these hands that have anointed the sick and offered blessings. Blessed be these hands that grow stiff with age. Blessed be these hands that have comforted the dying and held the dead. Blessed be these hands, we hold the future in these hands. Blessed be our hands for they are the work of Your hands, O Holy One.
A Private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Kentland. (Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing. Masks are required). In lieu of flowers, direct memorial contributions to Special Olympics of Indiana.
