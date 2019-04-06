|
Mary C. Logan "Tootie" Barnaby
Delphi - Mary C. Logan "Tootie" Barnaby, 95, of Delphi, died Thursday-April 4, 2019 at 7:25pm at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center, Delphi. She was born May 19, 1923 in Delphi, to the late Clarence R. "Ben" & Olive Tribbett Logan. She was formerly married to Albert Coghill in 1937, and he died in 1982. She married Fred E. Barnaby in Lafayette on Dec 24, 1964, and he preceded her in death on Nov 27, 2003. She attended Delphi High School. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Delphi. She owned and operated the Dog House Restaurant in Delphi for several years, retiring in 1986. She then worked for the Monticello CDC Center for 6 years as the shop manager, and then for the Carroll Manor Home in Delphi, cooking there for 3 years. She enjoyed acrylic painting; sewing; making doll clothing. She loved to be outdoors in her vegetable and flower gardens. Loved to walk in her neighborhood. Was known for her excellent home cooked meals and homemade pies. She dearly loved her family, and spending time with them and her grandchildren. Surviving: daughter-Patricia & Robert Duff of Delphi; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren. Son in law-Raymond Ward of Delphi; daughter in law-Suzanne Jones of Phoenix, AZ. Stepchildren: Bruce, Dale, & Connie. Preceded in death by a daughter Jan; a son Jim; sister Edrie; brother Bud. Services: friends may call Sunday from 5pm-8pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Funeral service there Monday at 11am, Reverend Dan Gottschalk officiating. Private family burial at Morning Heights Cemetery, Delphi. Memorial contributions to Carroll Manor Home, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
