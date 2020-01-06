Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Mary Craig

Mary Craig Obituary
Mary Craig

West Lafayette - Mary Agnes Ramsey Craig, 90, of West Lafayette, IN passed away peacefully Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Franciscan Health Hospital, with her children at her side.

Mary had been a cancer patient for several years.

She was born in 1929 to Susie C. Boxwell and Russell Ray Ramsey in Thorntown, IN and attended Thorntown High School.

Married to Kemper M. Craig of Thorntown on June 2, 1946. He preceded her in death in June of 1997.

Mary was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed working as a cook at Harrison High School for many years. She was a member of Lafayette Church of Christ.

She spent countless hours entertaining her grandchildren at their cabin on the Tippecanoe River.

She and Kemper spent several winters vacationing in Florida.

Over the years Mary participated in Cairo Home-economics Club, and she was on a bowling league.

Surviving are two daughters: Barbara J. Younts (husband: Dennis) of Kokomo, IN, Patricia A. Craig of West Lafayette, IN, and one son John R. Craig (wife: Theresa) of West Lafayette, IN; and four sisters, Martha McFarland, Bonnie Smith, Orpha Wyant, Katie Coffman (husband: Bud), and one sister in law Beverly Ramsey. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by 2 sisters Wilburta Ottinger and Helen Ramsey; 5 brothers Marvin Ramsey, Wilbur Ramsey, Dick Ramsey, Joseph Ramsey and Sam Ramsey.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 9am - 11am with service immediately following at Hippensteel Funeral Home in Lafayette, IN. Interment at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette, IN. Memorial may be made to the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
