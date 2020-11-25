Mary E. Haun
Lafayette - Mary E. Haun, 96, of Lafayette, passed away peacefully at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Aster Place in Lafayette.
She was born November 2, 1924 in Logansport, Indiana to the late Chase and Lovie (Meyers) Haun. Mary was a 1942 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.
Miss Haun joined the United States Navy (WAVES) May 18, 1944 and was honorably discharged on April 18, 1946. During her time in service, Mary was promoted from Seaman 2nd Class to Petty Officer 3rd Class and had been assigned as file clerk at the naval air technical training center in Chicago, Illinois. Mary also took part in the filming of "Here Come the Waves" during her training while attending Hunter College in New York. Mary's time in the military was a great source of pride throughout her life.
After her discharge from the Navy, Mary worked as the Personnel Director for Pepperidge Farms (Campbell Soup) in Downers Grove, Illinois for 31 years. Mary was also the bookkeeper for the Big Ten Athletic Commission, the U.S. Olympic Committee and the NCAA in Chicago for 6 years. Mary was the personal assistant for the 2nd Commissioner of the Big Ten, Kenneth L. "Tug" Wilson.
Miss Haun was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church of Lafayette.
More than anything, family was most important to Mary and they adored her. Aunt Mary was the one who gave them real bunnies and chicks for Easter and taught them to drive unbeknownst to their parents. She was the special person in the family. In her later years, Mary was an avid Euchre player and enjoyed reading and Purdue Athletics. Mary had fond memories of her trip to the Holy Land with her sister, Dorothy and taking the Honor Flight with her brother, Bob.
Surviving is a brother, Robert L. Haun of Lafayette; two nephews, Dr. Jerry Rusk of Scottsdale, AZ and David Haun (wife: Katie) of Zionsville; two nieces, Marty Sue Morrison (husband: David) of Battle Ground and Cindy Pietroski (husband: Lee) of Chicago, IL and her loving extended family, Staci, Chip, Doug, Pam, Amy, Holli, Colton, Clay, Jeff, Amanda and Laurel. Aunt Mary will be sorely missed.
Private family graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Rest Haven Memorial Park of Lafayette; Pastor Terry Chase to officiate. Mary will be laid to rest next to her mother with military rites.
Due to her love for dogs and cats memorials may be made to the Almost Home Humane Society of Lafayette.
