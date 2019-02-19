Mary E. Lester



Lafayette - Mary E. Lester, 91 passed away at 1:30 pm on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Lafayette.



She was born March 13, 1927 in Lafayette to the late James and Caroline (Haynes) Coomey.



Mary graduated from St. Frances High School in 1945.



Her marriage was to William F. Lester in Lafayette on September 23, 1950. He preceded her in death on March 16, 1970.



Mary worked for 35 years as a stock clerk for CTS Micro Electronics.



She was member of ST. Ann Catholic Church and Shrine, the American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed playing Euchre, Bingo and participating in the Senior Games and going on the Senior Citizens Trips. Holidays and birthdays for the family were always celebrated at Mary's house.



Surviving are two children, Carolyn Phillips of Lafayette and William P. Lester (wife Laura) of Fowler. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Michelle and Carrie Phillips and Patrick Lester (wife Courtney); ten great grandchildren, Tre Lester, Britney Rushing, Mikayla Young, Mya Seay, Myka, Erin, Ella, Adrienne, Renea and Dylan Phillips as well as a great great grandson Jaxson Rushing-Cox.



Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, Patrick and James Coomey and two grandsons, Brian and Christopher Phillips.



Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 with Rosary Service at 4:45 pm on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, IN 47909. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church and Shrine with Fr. Dominic Young officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.



You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary