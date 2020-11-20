Mary E. Pegg Long
Camden - Mary E. Pegg Long, 81, of Camden, passed away at her home Wednesday morning, Nov 18, 2020. She was born March 5, 1939 in Wabash, to the late Gilbert & Vera Campbell Pegg. Her marriage was to Ronald L. Long in Delphi on February 17, 1956, and he preceded her in death on October 3, 2019. She attended Delphi High School. She worked for the former Public Service Indiana at the Delphi office in administration which later became Duke Energy, for 35 years, retiring in May of 1996. She was a member of the Hickory Grove Church, enjoyed ceramics, and taught ceramic classes for many years. She and her husband enjoyed line dancing, and taking motorcycle trips with their friends, and their many vacations to Florida to stay with family. She enjoyed watching her many hummingbird's she feed and cared for, and all the other animals she would take in and find homes for. She and her husband loved to host the annual 4th of July pool party at their home. She loved preparing all the food, and especially later in the evening all the fireworks they would light off. Mary loved people. Her contagious smile would always light up the room, and she cared for so many in the nursing home, going to visit them and play games with them, always eager to help those in need. An eternal shopper, she loved buying for her family and grandchildren, and was always dressed so nice, makeup on, ready to go. She enjoyed her little doggies that kept her company and always by her side. She dearly loved her family and being with them for any occasion. Surviving: daughter-Rhonda & Marty Strasser of Indianapolis; son-Gary & Kim Long of Indianapolis; grandchildren: Danielle & Andy Kelly, Mandy & Jimmy Werner, Ryan Long, Stephanie & Nick Garwood, Matthew & Alicia Long, Greg Benham & Garrett Benham. 12 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren. Brother-Jim & June Pegg of Clearmont, FL; sister-Ruth Walker of Fairmount. Preceded in death by a son Greg Long; brother in law Charles "Junior". Services: Visitation will be Monday from 4pm until her funeral service at 7pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Pastor Eric Riddle officiating. Private family burial. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hickory Grove Church, envelopes available at the funeral home. Masks must be worn the entire time at the funeral home, and please practice safe social distancing while visiting with the family. Please visit our website to view her obit or leave a message for the family at http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com