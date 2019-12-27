|
|
Mary E. Yoder Holsinger
Delphi - Mary E. Yoder Holsinger, 90, of rural Delphi, died Wednesday-Dec 25, 2019 at 10:20 pm, in Brookville., OH. She was born July 13, 1929 in Carroll County, IN, to the late Daniel J & Anna Bowerman Yoder. Her marriage was to Lloyd D. Holsinger, in Carroll County on her parents farm, Oct 10, 1948, and he preceded her in death on Dec 21, 2013. She was a member of the Deer Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church near Camden.
She had worked at Peters-Revington Furniture Factory in Delphi, and was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, caring for her many flowers around their home, and crocheting. She and her husband wintered in Lakeland, FL for many winters. Surviving: daughters: Sharol & Roland Kessler of Rossville, Wanda & Kent Brubaker of Birnamwood, WI, Teresa & Dennis Garber of Lewisburg, OH. 17 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by 2 brothers & 3 sister's. Services: Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 29th from 2pm-5:00pm & 6pm-8pm at the Deer Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church near Camden. Funeral service will be Monday, Dec. 30th at 10am at the church, with home brethren officiating. Burial at Musselman Cemetery, Camden. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019