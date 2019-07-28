|
Mary Elizabeth (Briar) Pflug
Lafayette - Mary Elizabeth (Briar) Pflug, born September 25, 1927, Shelby Twp., Tippecanoe County, Indiana, died July 11, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She was the daughter of the late Mark Robert Briar and Elizabeth Jane (Holder) Briar. She graduated from Otterbein High School in 1945. She married Irving J. Pflug on August 17, 1947. She earned a BA in Social Work from Michigan State University (East Lansing, Michigan) in June 1972. During her life she lived a number of different places in Indiana and Michigan and enjoyed travel and current events.
She is survived by her children: Mark I Pflug (Patricia), Ada, MI; Nancy E. Schreck (Alan), Steubenville, OH; Anne L. Conroy (Chris Hanson), North Oaks, MN; Jane P. Parker (David), Woodland, MI; her grandchildren: Michael (Shannon Moore) Pflug, Manchester, MI; Maureen Mies (Jon), Mequon, WI; Genevieve Pflug, Mesa, AZ; Paul (Mary Margaret) Schreck, Tempe, AZ; Jeanne (Joseph) Milburn, Pamplona, Spain; Mark (Maria) Schreck, Columbus, OH; Sr. Agnes Schreck, OP, Nashville, TN; Peter (Alexandra) Schreck, Troy, OH; Emily P. Lomas, Ashville, NC; Christopher E.(Emily) Parker, Pittsburgh, PA; Lydia A. Parker, Woodland, MI; Elizabeth S. Parker, Woodland, MI; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Susan Ione, and her sister, Carolyn Rowe.
Services and interment will be arranged privately by the family.
The family would like to knowledge and thank the Porter Hills staff for their care and kindnesses. Donations in Mary's name may be sent to the Benton County 4-H program.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 28, 2019